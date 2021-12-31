Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

NYSE RSG opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

