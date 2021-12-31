Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.