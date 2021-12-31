Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 12,818 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.