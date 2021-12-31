Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 2,310 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 48.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

