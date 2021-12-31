Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $183,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 129.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

