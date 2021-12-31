Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

