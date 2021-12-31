Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Sells $4,685,580.90 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Anthony Raver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

