Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 5,085 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,434,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,154,994,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 50.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

