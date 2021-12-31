Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 361 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Tobam raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $153.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.34. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

