Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 2,321 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $164,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

