Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells 4,127 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,555.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $237,250.00.

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.