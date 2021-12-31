Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,015 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

