Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 2,396 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vistra were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

