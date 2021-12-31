Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 389 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,055,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,005,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $262.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.72.

