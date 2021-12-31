Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,867 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.28 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

