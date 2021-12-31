Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $675,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $517.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $409.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

