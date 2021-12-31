Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.87 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $237.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

