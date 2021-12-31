Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $291.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

