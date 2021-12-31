Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,268 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 428.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $404.79 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

