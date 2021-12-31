LSV Asset Management Has $18.88 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.33 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

