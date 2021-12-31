LSV Asset Management Sells 20,800 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $524.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.