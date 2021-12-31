MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $57,500.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard acquired 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

Shares of MDIA opened at $5.34 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.