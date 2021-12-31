LSV Asset Management Has $20.56 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,912,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157,806 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $99,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.46 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

