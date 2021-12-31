LSV Asset Management Has $16.72 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.26 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

