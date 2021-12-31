LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells $41,964.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

