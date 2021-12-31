Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $368.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

