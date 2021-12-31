Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 55,606 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

PICK opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

