Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 38,500 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.