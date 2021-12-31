Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SKX opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

