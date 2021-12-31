Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

