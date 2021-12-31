Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $200.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average of $189.38. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

