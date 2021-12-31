Bbva USA Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $529.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

