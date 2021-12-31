Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 121,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 2,346.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 24,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $665.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.91. The company has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.