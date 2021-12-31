Bbva USA Has $780,000 Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bbva USA boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Zynga were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,822 shares of company stock valued at $745,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

