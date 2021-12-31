Versor Investments LP Invests $429,000 in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

