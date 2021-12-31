$0.05 EPS Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $21,415,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.