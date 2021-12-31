$0.05 EPS Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.
Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $21,415,000.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.