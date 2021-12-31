Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,900 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

