Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,647 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Power Integrations by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 14.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Power Integrations by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $92.69 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

