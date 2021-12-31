Versor Investments LP Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $388.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $389.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

