13,413 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $79,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

