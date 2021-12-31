Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 8,300 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

