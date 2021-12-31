Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 3,695 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE REXR opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.