Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,112 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
