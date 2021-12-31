Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,112 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $186.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.