Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 253,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

