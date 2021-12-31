Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after acquiring an additional 312,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

