Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,414 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capri were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 6.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

