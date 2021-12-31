Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.61 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

