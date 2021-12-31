LSV Asset Management Sells 10,800 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

