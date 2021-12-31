LSV Asset Management Has $26.14 Million Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,180 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal were worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Universal by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of UVV opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

