LSV Asset Management Has $24.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ebix were worth $24,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 39.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

